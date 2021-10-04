A court has ruled that a former member of the Bundestag does not receive a certificate for being vaccinated with a certain vaccine. Now he moves to the next instance.

Kassel – Anyone who has been vaccinated with Sputnik V will not receive a vaccination certificate in Germany. This was decided by the Hessian Administrative Court (VGH) in Kassel after a man had sued for having had the Russian vaccine injected. The plaintiff is a former left-wing member of the Bundestag Diether Dehm. Now he wants to go to the next instance and take it to the Federal Administrative Court. Dehm is certain: “The decision blatantly violates the principle of equality”.

Dehm had himself vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Russian vaccine in Moscow in May and in San Marino in July and then applied for a German vaccination certificate from the Fulda district health department. Unsuccessful. The county declined. The reason: Sputnik V is not one of the vaccines listed by the Paul Ehrlich Institute. The VHG gave the district right last Friday.

Left-wing politician Dehm does not receive a certificate after the Sputnik V vaccination: “It is absurd”



The European Union has decided that people in whose countries of origin the Russian vaccine is approved can move freely within the EU, Dehm told the German Press Agency. People whose countries of origin have not approved the vaccine, however, are not allowed to do so. “It is absurd that, for example, a Hungarian fully vaccinated with Sputnik V is allowed to eat in a German restaurant that has committed to the 2G rule and a German – in this case me – not.”

The left-wing politician also criticized the fact that Sputnik V is not permitted in Germany. “Many people died who would have benefited from the vaccine.” While there was a lack of vaccine in Germany, Sputnik V was not available.

Sputnik-V vaccination: Left-wing politician Dehm takes the side of Markus Söder



Dehm agreed with Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder, who had already called for a quick decision in May on the approval of the Russian corona vaccine in the EU, he said. The CSU boss had told Bild am Sonntag that it should not be dawdled for purely ideological reasons.

“The non-approval of the vaccine in Germany has not exactly contributed to increasing the vaccination readiness,” continued Dehm on Monday (October 4th). “In a free country free choice of vaccine should be possible if it is not judged to be harmful.” (dpa)