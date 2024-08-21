A new update could bring a big benefit to all those who use Whatsapp. The latest version will allow you to contact users without having their phone number.

Whatsapp logo

Here’s what this big change will entail.

Whatsapp: the new version brings with it a big novelty

Whatsapp It is an application of instant messaging which has received real recognition in recent years. Until recently, SMS and MMS were paid services, allowing you to do what Whatsapp now allows you to do. free title.

Whatsapp

This application can be used in Italy and abroad completely free of charge, using only your Internet connection. Like all applications, Whatsapp also sees the need to perform some Updates which do nothing but improve the platform by introducing increasingly social functions.

The group app Half will be updated very soon, even if at the moment only in version Beta. It will be released in a later version 2.24.18.2 which, among all the additional functions, will include one that will leave everyone speechless. Just search for the username to get in touch with another person even if you don’t have their telephone number.

What do we know about the new WhatsApp feature?

We don’t know yet when the new version of Whatsapp will be released on the market, but it will surely bring a great advantage to all those who decide to use it. It will be necessary to know the name of the account of the person you want to contact, without therefore having their telephone number.

Archive photo

Obviously, however, it will not be so simple to get in touch with others since, after having found the desired account, it will be necessary to insert a pin specifically for starting new conversations. In this way, users will be given the option to accept or not the message request, a bit like what already happens on Messenger. It will therefore be much easier to get back in touch with people you have lost track of, although, in any case, the availability will always be guaranteed. privacy of the various users.