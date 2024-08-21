An already known refrain

Since it became known that Marc Marquez would compete in the 2024 season aboard the GP23 last year, many wondered how much the gap could have been compared to the GP24 led by Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin and Morbidelli.

At Ducati, Gigi Dall’Igna had underlined in the past few weeks how the difference between the GP23 and the GP24 was “a little bigger than in the past”.

During the Austrian weekend, the sporting director of Borgo Panigale also answered the same question, David Tardozzi, which remained more buttoned up: “In terms of timing, I couldn’t say what the difference is. To find out, we should give a GP23 to Pecco, Jorge and Enea. The GP24 is definitely better than the GP23, but I couldn’t say by how many tenths. Marc would certainly have done better with the GP24, but we don’t know by how much.”

The rainbow duel

In the interview given to the Spanish of AsDavide Tardozzi then added: “In a race like this one in Austria, it is clear that Jorge and Pecco made the difference. And we are also happy for Enea, who started very badly on Friday, but managed to bring home a very important podium. We have achieved the eighth consecutive hat-trick. Pecco and Martin are flying at the moment compared to others”.