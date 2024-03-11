The Colombian delegation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games It is increasing more and more and there are now 39 athletes in the country who have qualified.

Ingrit Valencia achieved his goal in World Pre-Olympic Championship, which takes place in Italy.

Valencia qualified for its third Games after defeating the Polish team Natalia Kuczewska by unanimous decision and reach the 50 kilo semi-final.

The boxer won a bronze medal in the women's flyweight category (less than 51 kg) in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games 2016, but in those of Tokyo He did not revalidate the medal.

In the third fight this Monday, Yilmar Landázury clearly beat the Chinese Ping Lyu by unanimous decision and also got a place in Paris and the semi-final tournament in the kilo 57 kilo category.

The list

1. Lorena Arenas (march)

2. Eider Arévalo (march)

3 to 20. Colombian women's team (18 players)

21. Natalia Linares (long jump)

22. Daniel Restrepo (diving)

23. Ronal Longa (100 m, athletics)

24. Flor Denis Ruiz (javelin)

25. Tatiana Renteria (Olympic wrestling)

26. Angie Orjuela (marathon)

27. Luisa Blanco (artistic gymnastics)

28. Angie Valdes (boxing)

29. Valeria Arboleda (boxing)

30. Jenhy Arias (boxing)

31. Ana Rendón (archery)

32. Roberto Terán (equestrian)

33. Víctor Bolaños (sailing)

34. Luis Felipe Uribe (diving)

35. Jairo Alexis Cuero (Greco-Roman wrestling)

36. Carlos Muñoz (Greco-Roman wrestling)

37. Camila Cardozo (wrestling)

38. Ingrit Valencia (boxing)

39. Yílmar Landázuri (boxing)