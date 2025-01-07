What’s behind the UK rape scandal that Musk uses to attack Starmer

In a new chapter of the crusade that tycoon Elon Musk is waging against the progressive government of the United Kingdom and its prime minister, Keir Starmer, the billionaire has called for prison for the Labor leaderwhom he also accuses without evidence of being “complicit” in a rape scandal from a decade ago. With his publications on the social network X, Musk has managed, once again, to set the political agenda in the United Kingdom.

“In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require Crown Prosecution Service approval for police to charge suspects. Who was the head of the Crown Prosecution Service when rapist gangs were allowed to exploit young girls? without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008-2013”, Musk posted on your social network X.

What is the rape scandal?

The accusations and trials for scandals of rape and sexual harassment of young people in England began in 2010 and the number of victims rises to thousands. The towns of Rochdale, Oldham and Rotherham were at the center of the scandal.

A 2014 investigation by academic Alexis Jay and commissioned by the Government concluded that there were around 1,400 children, according to a conservative estimate, who had been sexually exploited between 1997 and 2013 in Rotherham, mainly by networks of people of Pakistani origin.

In 2022, Jay concluded in the final report that the problem of sexual harassment of young people was “endemic” in England and made 20 recommendations to solve the problem.

What was Starmer’s role then?

Keir Starmer was the head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) between 2008 and 2013, the main body for carrying out criminal prosecution investigations in England and Wales.

The Crown Prosecution Service was criticized for its role in some investigations into rape and sexual abuse. For example, in 2008 he decided not to prosecute the suspects in one case because he considered the main victim “unreliable.” Later, in 2011, that decision was reversed by the CPS itself.

The author of the report often quoted the police as saying that the CPS was unwilling to prosecute alleged rapists in the Rotherham cases, although she later noted that the body had been “much more cooperative”.

Maggie Oliver, a former Manchester detective who now campaigns for victims of child sexual abuse, has declared to the BBC network that the CPS “bears great responsibility for the rulings surrounding this matter.” However, the network says it has not found any direct criticism of Starmer in then-reporting on the scandal. In the 2022 report there is also criticism of other public organizations in managing the problem.

The report also mentions “significant judicial accusations” between 2010 and 2014, including 35 convictions that took place during Starmer’s tenure. The BBC maintains that the now prime minister revised the guidelines on sexual exploitation of minors in 2013 to facilitate judicial processes.

How Starmer has defended himself

“I have seen firsthand how these minors were abandoned when I was the country’s main prosecutor. Failure to believe working-class girls or mistaken fears that a jury wouldn’t believe them, as well as misconceptions about community relations… all played a part in denying justice to those minors and leave their perpetrators free to continue abusing them,” he says. Starmer in an article published this Monday in The Sun.

“It is an issue that I addressed head-on. My fight to change the way the prosecution service worked is a public issue. That is why I opened the first accusation against a rape gang,” says the prime minister. “Far-right voices have attempted to rewrite history.”

The opposition joins the debate

The Conservative Party and far-right leader Nigel Farage have taken advantage of Musk’s accusations to request a new investigation into the events and Starmer’s role.

However, the 2022 inquiry already addressed the issue and made a number of recommendations that have not been met. Jay herself has rejected the idea of ​​a new investigation and has asked that the recommendations be implemented.

“A national investigation into the sexual exploitation of minors is what was needed. That’s why one was made. Professor Alexis Jay published her conclusions in 2022, but the Conservative Government did not implement them, failing the victims,” Starmer defends. “Now they are asking for another national investigation, putting political posturing ahead of the protection of minors.” Starmer took office in July 2024.