Fiber optic expansion for fast internet is now beginning everywhere. The technology is sophisticated, but expensive. Some details and the tariffs are tricky.

EFinally fast internet, more speed, more performance, connection to the future: the community received fiber optics, and the construction work itself was a great spectacle. Hard-working workers arrived in the early morning hours and worked until late in the evening despite heavy, continuous rain. The Eastern Europeans were used to hard work and every move was perfect. A small excavator was used to dig a narrow channel on the side of the road and sink orange empty pipe into it: This is how the fiber optic expansion in a small village in the Taunus region went a few weeks ago. There is currently digging and excavation going on everywhere.

For a long time, Germany was considered to be at the bottom when it came to fiber optics. But now something is happening with Digital Minister Volker Wissing’s “Gigabit Strategy”. By 2025, half of all households should have access to the fast network, and by 2030 even all of them. Unfortunately, some players are juggling misleading numbers. Germany already has a fiber optic quota of 35 percent, the Federal Association of Broadband Communications claimed in August. According to this definition, called “homes passed”, this refers to households that have a fiber optic cable running past them at a distance of up to 20 meters from the property line. The Federal Network Agency also uses “Homes passed”.