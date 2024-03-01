The Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed it is the latest addition to the family, but, contrary to what many may think, we are faced with something very different from the last version of the V2, and not just a simple update. Let's start with the necessary premises, which is what we are about to review a mouse designed specifically for gamingmore oriented towards the food section eSports, but which does not disdain being used for everyday productivity, be it work or study.

The Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed is a wireless mouse with very high precision and speedas already mentioned mainly suitable for the eSports scene or anyone who plays competitively, which despite its very simple aesthetic and without RGB lightshas many small details that make it a product of very high quality.

It can be seen mainly from its shape, totally symmetrical and curvedwhich makes it suitable to be held by both right-handed and left-handed people, capable of guarantee comfort even after very long gaming sessions. Additionally, the mouse features what is commonly referred to as a claw grip, with the left and right buttons featuring comfortable finger grooves.

Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed: attention to every detail

The care that Razer puts into their products has led them to collaborate with the main pros of the competitive gaming scene, especially when it comes to the shape of their new mouse. The Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed presents many small precautions which help to offer a very high quality product, such as support for the ring finger on the right buttonessential to avoid pinching the skin of the finger.

The central body of the mouse has a comfortable hump on the handle, with flat side walls to adapt to different hand sizes and grip types. The bottom of the Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed also features a higher curvaturecreated specifically to increase the comfort of this accessory, while the two side buttons are easily accessible and separated by a special spacing which makes their pressure more precise.

The first question a gamer can ask himself when examining the Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed is whether the absence of additional buttons could somehow penalize the game. In all honesty I didn't find myself in difficulty at allin fact I must say that this choice, more basic and immediate, proved to be the best. Also thanks to the fact that through thespecial software that Razer makes availableyou can configure the mouse to your liking.

The feeling with the click of the keys and the scrolling of the wheel is really excellent. In this regard, Razer provides data both on Mouse lifespanset at altitude 60 million clicks thanks to gold-plated contact points, and a necessary stylus battery life of Approximately 280 hours.

Yes, you read that right, this mouse uses a single AA battery to operate (one is already included in the package), and the choice really seemed to us to be the optimal one. First of all, this choice does not affect the weight of the Viper V3 (82 gramsi) and, in addition to having a truly enormous duration, there is less risk of having the surprise of a dead mouse in the middle of a gaming session.

Another strong point of the Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed is certainly its Hyperspeed connectivity. Thanks to this technology, also supported by Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle (allows a refresh rate 8 times higher than that of traditional gaming mice), the latency is truly imperceptible or even absent.

It is obvious that this leading feature is more suitable for those who intend to use the Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed for eSports or competitive gaming, but anyone will be able to notice the total qualitative difference. Furthermore the bottom of the mouse itself features small ceramic coverings which guarantee one better sliding on all surfaces, reaching maximum performance on carpets.

In such a seemingly simple mouse, there are many things out of the ordinary, as well as different intelligent features that improve performance general in terms of precision. Thanks to Asymmetric cut-offthe optical sensor of the Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed will be able to benefit from 26 levels height adjustment, lo Smart Tracking allows it to maintain a uniform lifting distance even on different surfaces, and the Motion Sync allows more homogeneous and precise movement tracking.

For those who love to juggle data and statisticshere are the main ones for the Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed: