James Rodriguez He is living through decisive hours to define his sporting future, which in any case would be in Europe if any of the options he has on the table materialise, all amid the denied rumour of his supposed possibility at River Plate.

The version circulated on social media and Argentine and Colombian media provided details of the alleged operation, including a date for the Colombian’s medical examinations.

However, the bomb exploded and there was no such possibility. First it was Jorge Brito himself, president of the millionaire club, who gave a short but forceful statement to the media, in which he ‘thumbs down’ to the arrival of James Rodríguez.

When the journalist asked him about the Colombian option, he was clear: “No not at all”.

Gallardo’s ‘no’

James Rodriguez and Marcelo Gallardo. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

However, the Argentine press insisted on the matter and that is why coach Marcelo Gallardo was consulted directly about James Rodríguez, and his response was brief and forceful. “No, no, no,” he said.

So things stand, James’ future is once again in limbo and everything now points to his destination being Europe, with Rayo Vallecano as the apparent first major candidate, although nothing is official yet.

James Rodriguez Photo:EFE Share

The Spanish press reports that Rayo are interested and could make a move to sign the Colombian.

James has just had a great Copa America, being the best player of the tournament, and it was thought that the doors would open for him at several clubs, but for now the issue remains unknown.

The transfer market in Spain closes on August 30, so time is running out. The same is true in the Italian league, which is another destination that would interest the Colombian number 10.

