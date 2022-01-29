What will you play this weekend? After the Christmas break, the videogame market has resumed grinding releases, including important ones, and in the last week we have seen the debut of titles that are also quite expected: from Uncharted: The Legends of Thieves Collection to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, from the delicious The Artful Escape to the latest Gunvolt Chronicles.

As we wrote in the Uncharted review: Legacy of Thieves Collection, the remaster Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy deliver these two amazing action adventure experiences in their best form, thanks to a resolution of up to true 4K and a frame rate that can reach 120 fps.

It was also the week of Pokémon Legends: Arceus (review), the new chapter of the Nintendo series that catapulted us into the region of Hisui, what will become Sinnoh, a few centuries ago: in an era in which Pokémon and humans still looked at each other with suspicion.

At the command of a young and brave Trainer belonging to Team Galaxy, our task will be to explore the wide scenario of the game in search of wild Pokémon to capture for the creation of the first Pokédex of the region. We will make it?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an official artwork

The Artful Escape makes its debut these days on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, after its success on PC and Xbox: it is a musical adventure in which a young guitarist embarks on a journey through dimensions, moving within suggestive scenarios and fascinating while accompanied by a soundtrack amazing.

Finally, Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger iX 2 arrives, the last episode of the two-dimensional action platform series signed by Inti Creates, characterized by even more spectacular sequences and an enriched repertoire of moves for the protagonist.





The Artful Escape, the protagonist of the adventure

In short, the latest releases are not lacking in variety but you could certainly take advantage of these last days off before a monstrous February to complete some titles of your equally monstrous backlog. What will you play this weekend?