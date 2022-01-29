In Russia, 113,122 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, 14,570 people were hospitalized. This was announced on Friday, January 28, by the operational headquarters for combating coronavirus infection.

Earlier that day, it was reported that the government allocated 7.3 billion rubles to support polyclinics operating under the compulsory medical insurance system. V press service The Cabinet of Ministers clarified that this decision is related to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain. The initiative will allow additional resources to be focused on countering the infection.

On January 27, virologist, head of the cell proliferation laboratory at the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology Petr Chumakov predicted a decline in the Omicron wave in Russia from February 10. As the scientist pointed out, he came to this conclusion on the basis of data on incidence in other countries.

On January 25, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called the situation with COVID-19 in Russia tense. According to him, in the regions there is an increase in the incidence. This is primarily caused by the spread of Omicron.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

