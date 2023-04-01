What will you be playing this weekend? The weekend has finally arrived and it happens on April 1st: it’s better to stay away from the hoaxes that will be proposed during the day and spend your free time in our favorite hobby. And since we are incurable meddlers we are curious to know which titles will keep you company on Saturday and Sunday.

Among the novelties of this week we find the PC port of The Last of Us Part 1. In our review we explained to you that the Naughty Dog title still remains a work of the highest level that is absolutely worth playing. Too bad that this conversion leaves much to be desired and is undermined by serious performance problems, so maybe it’s good to wait for the flaws to be resolved with corrective patches.

Another novelty of the last few days is Crime Boss: Rockay City, is the first-person shooter with roguelike elements starring Hollywood stars of the 80s and 90s, including Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger and Chuck Norris. Despite the high-level cast and a captivating Payday formula, the game did not completely convince us due to a lack of variety of situations, an artificial intelligence that leaves something to be desired and a dated graphics sector, as explained in our review.

This week it also came out Rally Adventures, the new expansion for Forza Horizon 5 that introduced the new Sierra Nevada area, 10 cars and a campaign focused on dirt racing. We were also pleasantly surprised by Dredge, a mix between a fishing simulator and a horror adventure. In our review we praised the Black Salt Games game thanks to its simple but successful fishing mechanisms and a thick narrative full of mysteries that keep the player’s attention high until the end credits.

And you, with which games will you spend the weekend? Let us know in the comments below.