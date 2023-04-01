Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine accumulated soldiers in the Zaporozhye region to force the Dnieper

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have amassed a large number of soldiers in the Zaporozhye region to cross the Dnieper. This was announced on Saturday, April 1, by the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, reports RIA News.

“The Kiev regime has amassed a large number of militants in the area of ​​the village of Razumovka, trained to force the Dnieper and capture the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,” Rogov said.

At the same time, he noted that the Russian military a few days ago attacked the positions of the Ukrainian army near Razumovka, inflicting preventive strikes on them. This was done to thwart attempts to advance saboteurs, the source said.

Earlier, Rogov said that mercenaries from Germany appeared on the Zaporozhye sector of the front, who are fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, according to him, Polish speech can often be heard in this area during radio intercepts.