The countdown has begun for the coronation of British King Charles III, a ceremony that has not been seen for more than 70 years and that will have a choreography to the millimeter marked out by several key moments.

Next Saturday, May 6, the coronation of whoever was heir to the Crown since 1952 He will paralyze the British capital with a series of events intended to celebrate the official beginning of his reign, although he has already been de facto king since the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, on September 8.

The coronation formalizes Charles’ position as head of state and head of the Anglican Churchand continues a long tradition of crowning monarchs in Westminster Abbey, as since the 1066 coronation of England’s first Norman king, William the Conqueror, 39 British kings and queens have been anointed there.

Half a century after the last ceremony of this type, the United Kingdom will experience a new episode in history, which will consist of the following main moments:

procession and ceremony

Following the tradition, Carlos and Camila -who will become queen that day and will stop being queen consort- will carry out the so-called Procession of the Kingfrom Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

There the religious coronation ceremony will begin at 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT), officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, primate of the Anglican Church, where the crown, scepter and orb will be delivered to the King.

The two will perform the so-called King’s Procession, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

For the first time in history, the archbishop will urge all Britons to swear allegiance out loud to the monarch and his heirs, a call that has caused controversy.

Once the liturgy is complete, the King and Queen will return to Buckingham in the Coronation Procession in a golden coach, the same one used by Elizabeth II on the 60th anniversary of her reign.

Military greeting

Already in the palace, Carlos and Camila will receive the Royal Greeting from the troops of the Armed Forces: the deployment by land, sea and air, will bring together more than 6,000 soldiers who will participate in the parade and pronounce three “vivas” to the king and queen.

In the biggest military ceremonial display in 70 years, more than 60 aircraft are expected to fly over the iconic Mall promenade, and UK-deployed Navy ships will fire 21 gun salutes in honor of the sovereign.

Buckingham’s balcony

After the military deployment, the kings, together with members of the Royal Family, They will greet the thousands of people gathered outside the palace from the balcony, putting an end to the events of that day.

Among the thousands of guests who will attend the Coronation, the attendance of the Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia is confirmed, as well as that of the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and that of the US President’s wife, Jill Biden.

Yet by Buckingham’s balcony The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, undoubtedly the most notorious absence, will not appear, who will stay in California with her children.

Her husband, Enrique, will be present, and the media will closely follow his interactions with his older brother and heir to the throne, Guillermo.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to central London to watch a ceremony that will be shown on giant screens across the country.

The concert and the great lunch

The following day, May 7th, the Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle, featuring a large orchestra accompanied by a selection from an eclectic group of musical stars: from Andrea Bocelli to Katy Perry, through Lionel Richie, Take That and the classical pianist Lang Lang.



Iconic locations across the UK will also be illuminated with projections and drone displays.

Continuing with the festivities, that same day the so-called Big Lunch will take place, in which neighbors and communities are encouraged to share food and fun in their neighborhoods.To culminate the celebrations, on Monday May 8, declared a public holiday, citizens will be encouraged to participate in “La Gran Ayuda”, an initiative to collaborate in volunteer work in their areas of residence.

EFE

