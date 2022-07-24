David Bisbal turns 20 in music after Operación Triunfo. Although he did not win, the man from Almeria -with three Latin Grammy- is the most famous figure of reality. “In 2023 I come with a pop album, with new sounds, but at the same time without leaving our Latin essence behind. And that flamenco sound, well, is also present. I’m sure we’ll go back to Peru and to other countries”.

The Spaniard was connected for a few minutes by Zoom for the promotion of his new single and considers that, Nowadays, a record must have variety. “People today choose the simplicity that is totally valid or also more elaborate songs”. In April he released a version of ‘Our love was broken’ of Dew Jura, as a gift to his mother.

“The songs from before are very difficult to sing, you have to have a lot of control. It was not only a tribute to Rocío Jurado, but also to the words and heart of Mr. Manuel Alejandro, who for so many artists has been able to write. My mom hasn’t stopped asking me to sing that song for a long time. Until one day I caught her off guard and she nearly fell off the couch (she laughs).”

—How do you define ‘Tú me delatas’, on your album, a pop-funk song?

—It’s a sound that, at the beginning of my career, I had. But in 2003 it was done differently. Now it’s like more minimalist, there’s an electronic part with synthesizers. The genre resurfaces and fascinates me, I’m looking forward to defending it in the concerts.

—Now you are a coach at La Voz Kids, have you remembered your beginnings? You took a flight from Almería to Barcelona to go to the Operación Triunfo casting, and you managed to enter the playoffs.

—(Smiles) And it cost me a lot! I remember I was 21 years old, I had just gotten into my first living place, I had a huge dream. For me that was a very powerful economic effort, it was the first time I traveled by plane. Every time I see these little boys or girls who come to sing, they make me remember everything I experienced. In the end, with the effort, dedication and team of worked, one can make dreams come true. Sure, you have to look for luck.

—The curious thing is that you did not win in that edition. What do you usually say to the participants?

—I always say to boys or girls who get nervous: ‘be nervous if what you want is to win The voice. But don’t you think it’s smarter to think that your participation in the program is interesting, that you can learn and, after you leave, continue training to win in life’. Effectively, the dream of many of them is to win La Voz Kids because they are children, (but) many see it as: ‘I’m going to learn everything I can, to see if when I’m 18 I can start a career.’

Do you see yourself producing?

—I don’t know if producing, you never know where the world of record companies can go. But in Mexico I have not hesitated to tell my colleagues: ‘eye, I would closely follow the evolution of this voice’. If I had had a record company, I would have followed closely and watched the evolution of some and I would have tried to help them. (To Universal) I tell you continuously. In Mexico I have said: ‘forgive me, but these two girls cannot escape, you have to help them because they are extraordinary voices’. Whom Spain, I always let you know. Many of them have been signed by the record company and that gives me a lot of joy.