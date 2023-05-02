Digital Foundry posted a short video in which it shows the differences between the launch version of Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PC and the version with the most recent patch (i.e. May 1, 2022). Overall performance has improved by 13%, but stutter is still a major issue.

The comparison was performed in Koboh village, with Cal Kestis running around the map, testing the performance of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. With this simple comparison we can see that the frame rate has improved steadily, but in some cases this has also caused an increase in the effect of stutter (delay between frames). This is because the performance loss is equal to the launch version, but after the patch it starts at a higher frame rate, so the difference is more visible.

THE test with Digital Foundry’s Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PC ran with a Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and RX 6800 XT GPU.

There conclusion of Digital Foundry is that it’s good that Respawn Entertainment has brought improvements in close quarters, but it will still take time for Star Wars Jedi Survivor to get to the quality that players deserve.

We leave you to the complete analysis of Digital Foundry for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.