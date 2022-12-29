Waiting for the series and movies that win the 2023 Golden Globes (Netflix and HBO Max tied with 14 nominations) and the Emmys; the platforms of streaming announce their upcoming releases. One of the most anticipated projects is Apple TV. On February 17 they will premiere the film Sharper, with Oscar winner Julianne Moore.

“It takes place within the secrets of the city of NY, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shady corners of Queens”, describes the platform. The film is directed by Benjamin Caron and the cast includes Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton and John Lithgow. Moore shares production credits.

Sharper. Scene with Briana Middleton and Justice Smith. Photo: diffusion

On January 15, HBO Max’s ‘The Last of Us’ would also arrive in Latin America. The production generated expectation as it was the adaptation of the videogame which was considered the best of the decade, according to Metacritic.

The story revolves around Joel and Ellie, two survivors of a pandemic in the United States. Craig Mazin, Emmy Award winner and creator of ‘Chernobyl’, is in charge of the series with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey of ‘Game of Thrones’. The creator of the video game, Neil Druckmann, announced that in order to bring the script to television they had to reduce the violence of the game.

In HBO Max, Going back to the late 1960s, Scooby-Doo’s Velma Dinkley will star in the animated series ‘Velma’.

The streaming giant, Netflix, Bet on a spy thriller with gal gadot and Jamie Dornan. Heart of Stone was presented at the Tudum event and the premiere would be scheduled for mid-2023. After Red Alert, Gadot returns to the platform as Agent Rachel Stone.

Heart of Stone. Gal Gadot stars in the film. Photo: diffusion

On Disney+, the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’, the Star Wars series, will be seen in March. On the platform it will also be seen from January 6 If these walls sang…, a film by Mary McCartney. The daughter of Paul MCCARTNEY takes a tour of the nine decades of history of Abbey Road, the most famous studio in the world and where the Beatles, Roger Waters, Elton John and Noel Gallagher recorded their albums.

‘The Mandalorian’. The third season is released. Photo: diffusion

