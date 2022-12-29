The current MotoGP starting grid is dominated by Ducati in both technical and sporting terms. In 2022, the Borgo Panigale facility reaped the fruits of many years of work, with an avant-garde focus on technology and becoming a point of reference for the rest of the manufacturers when it comes to innovation.

Thanks to this, Ducati boasts one of the most complete motorcycles and … Continue reading

#MotoGP #Case #Ducatis #Aspar #asks #maximum #motorcycle #limit