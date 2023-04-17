Mexico.- Ana Gabriela Rubio Zeaalias “Gaby“, is a businesswoman from Guatemala 32 years old, and was included on Friday, April 14, in the criminal network (of 28 people) of the Sinaloa cartel and of “The Chapitos” for the production of fentanyl in Mexico and his traffic toward United States of America (USA).

according to three accusations presented by the US Attorney General, Merrick Garland, Gaby Rubio is considered by the US Government as a “chemical broker”, precursors to make fentanyl.

On Friday, the US sanctioned five people residing in China, and in Guatemala gabby rubiofor supplying chemical precursors to drug cartels in Mexico, all for the production of illicit fentanyl, destined for the Americans.

It also offered up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those five people (the other four are men from China).

‘luxury’ living

According to the authorities, gabby rubio has a import company; it was through this that he performed the shopping to China of precursors for the production of fentanyl. See also Jeep Grand Cherokee: Bernd's best buddy

In his social networks, Rubio boasted his lifestyle in opulence, with trips to various parts of the world.

There are photos where you can even see him in the East, a trip that is not for everyone. Plus: luxuries, shopping, going out with friends, designer clothes, and so on.

Gaby applied herself to cultivating an image of an entrepreneur and defender of nature, with prominent appearances in social networks.

She appears as the “executive director” of “Igigi Technologies / I-ECO”, in a video where she calls to take care of the planet… when she was already working in the trafficking of inputs to create fentanyl, the media reports.

his arrest

According to documents of the US GovernmentGaby Rubio began working with “Los Chapitos”, belonging to the Sinaloa Cartel, since 2014.

Because of her activities, the US Government had already requested the apprehension of Gaby Rubio, for extradition purposes.

It was on March 17, when elements of the General Subdirectorate for the Analysis of Anti-Narcotics Information (SGAIA) of the Guatemalan National Civil Police (PNC), in coordination with prosecutors from the Public Ministry (MP), who apprehended Gaby. See also Has a daughter! She disappears Australian after traveling with a Mexican in Cancun, Quintana Roo

The Guatemalan National Civil Police detailed in a statement: “Ana Gabriela Rubio Zea, 32, alias La Gaby, was intercepted by anti-narcotics agents, when she was mobilizing aboard the truck with license plates P-623 HBW, in the Landívar Boulevard in the capital’s zone 15. The police officers proceeded to confiscate the vehicle and the confiscation of 2 mobile devices, which were duly packed for analysis.

Gaby was arrested along with the Mexican Sergio Antonio Duarte Frías, alias “Mexicano”, 27 years old, it was reported at the time.

On March 28, Rubio agreed to be extradited to face the charges. Duarte Frías did not accept.

indictment in the USA

It was on April 4 that a federal grand jury in the USA indicted Gaby Rubio on various counts of criminal conspiracy.

They included direct accusations against him, for the fentanyl import and also for money laundering.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), financial control body dependent on the US Treasury Departmentdesignated Ana Gabriela Rubio Zea as a person with whom no American, company or individual may do business or trade. See also Actor of the program 'Power Ranger' was sentenced to death for triple murder

Likewise, the seizure of all his assets in the US has been ordered, in accordance with the Law for the Designation of Foreign Drug Kingpins.