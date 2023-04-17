Snooker | A huge surprise at the World Snooker Championships: the two-time finalist was eliminated – “The biggest win of my career”

Jak Jones defeated Ali Carter in the opening round of the World Snooker Championships.

Snooker On Sunday night, the World Championships saw the first elimination of a ranked player, when the two-time World Cup finalist Ali Carter bowed to the World Cup first-timer Jak for Jones.

Welshman Jones won the first round match 10–6 and qualified for the top 16.

For Carter, 2008 and 2012 World Cup finalist, ranked 11th in the World Championship, the loss was stinging, as he has played a brilliant season by winning, among other things, the German Masters tournament.

One of the turning points of the match was the 14th set (frame), which lasted no less than 49 minutes. Jones won it to take a 9–6 lead. In the 16th round, Carter still had a chance to win the set, but he failed to pocket the black ball when there was one red ball on the table in addition to the colored balls.

Jones said after the match that he really couldn’t wait for what lay ahead at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield.

“I was calmer than I thought. This is the biggest win of my career,” Jones gushed to the snooker website for wst.tv.

Jones’ previous notable achievement is the semifinals of the Gibraltar Open.

Jones will meet next Friday in the second round by Neil Robertson. Jones will not be in Sheffield during the off-season.

“I’m going back to Wales for a few days to rest and train.”

to Jones knocking out a former World Cup finalist was nothing new, as he won in the final round of World Cup qualifiers Barry Hawkinsthe 2013 World Cup finalist.

29-year-old Jones is 52nd in the world ranking. He has been a professional since 2010.