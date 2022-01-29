This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 10 minutes (+ 25 minutes waiting time)
Number of servings: 16
Category: baking
Ingredients:
– 250 gr unsalted butter
– 250 gr flour
– 200 gr sugar
– Pinch of salt
– 2 eggs
– 130 gr bastogne biscuits
Fancy something different? Eatertainment offers food, lifestyle and inspiration, online and live in the store. Looking for surprising recipes tailored to your wishes? Now also with extensive nutritional values, vitamins and minerals. From a quick snack to an extensive dinner, but also great tips, workshops and recipe videos, view the Eatertainment recipes and inspiration.
#Eat #Today #Bastogne #Butter #Cake
Leave a Reply