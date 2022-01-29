Considered the most genuine interpreter of New England, Robert Frost was born in San Francisco, California, on March 20, 1874. He was twelve years old when he toured the agricultural farms of the region working as a day laborer. On other occasions he worked as a cobbler. At sixteen he was pushing a cart in a textile factory and at eighteen he was tending the dynamos and changing the coals in the arc lamps that lit the looms.

At nineteen, he tried his luck in journalism, as a reporter for the Lawrence Sentinel; then he switched to the American.

He was twenty-one years old when he married his old Institute sweetheart, Elinor White, a remarkably beautiful young woman. To support his six children and his wife, he worked whatever he could find. Without thinking about academic matters, for the next five years he dedicated himself to agriculture. However, the worm for the academy appeared again and began to dedicate part of his time to teach classes in some institutions. All this time, Frost had been entertaining himself by writing poetry.

The first was written before he was fifteen years old, inspired by a book that fascinated him, Prescott’s The Conquest of Mexico. He won high honors in life, receiving various honors and awards, including four Pulitzers. He died on January 29, 1963.

