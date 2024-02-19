Jaguars of Córdoba defeated 3-0 Once Caldas On Sunday, it is in the group of the eight best teams in the tournament with 11 points in seven games played, but the club has a concern and made it known.

Nelson Soto Duquepresident of the team, spoke before the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, in a not so pleasant way and reminded him of what was approved in the assembly.

Very hard

The president of Jaguares informed the Dimayor about the postponement that the Montería team will have before the match against Atlético Nacional, corresponding to date 8 of the BetPlay League, after the purslane team has to play the second leg of the Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores.

“As I stated at the same time via WhatsApp because it was a non-working day in which you and your Sports Director toannounced changes in the programming of the next matches, just 4 days before the match between Atlético Nacional vs Jaguares, oh surprise, this one is postponed, I remind you of what was authorized in the assembly “no matches will be postponed” said by you and Mr. Pérez; It is clear that the exception was left that, if the two protagonists agree, the match can be postponed, which in this case did not happen,” says the letter signed by the leader.

And he adds: “The entire assembly already knows that you became a specialist in not complying with the Statutes, as well as not abide by what is authorized by the assembly, this is how he supports those who support him and tramples those of us who do not agree with his decisions at the service of our union, what he does today with Jaguares he will also do with the other teams “We are fighting to stay in the League.”

Soto points out that “due to the previous explanations, Jaguares will not postpone said meeting and I demand that you continue with the already approved programming, being clear that you and your Sports Director, without consultation, do not have the power to change the programming.”

(Turbulent Colombian soccer: complaints of fixing, violence and refereeing failures)