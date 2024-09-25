In a match played in the framework of the 7th round of LaLiga, Robert Lewandowski was once again decisive for FC Barcelona by taking advantage of a moment of chaos in the opponent’s area to score a key goal against Getafe. The move began with the overflowing talent of Lamine Yamal, who from the right flank created a great play. The young winger drove the ball with speed and precision, seeing the opportunity to set up Jules Koundé, who accompanied him with an intelligent run into the area.
Yamal, with vision, filtered a surgical pass to the French defender, who immediately sent a dangerous cross into the heart of the area. There, confusion reigned. Both Getafe’s defenders and their goalkeeper tried to clear the ball, but after several rebounds, the ball was left free at the mercy of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker, with his goal-scoring instinct always alert, did not hesitate to take advantage of the gift, finding the net in an empty goal to unleash euphoria among the Barça fans.
Lewandowski’s goal not only reflected his eye for goal inside the box, but also Barça’s ability to create danger from their flanks, with Yamal and Koundé actively involved. This goal put the Blaugranas in an advantageous position in a match where Getafe had managed to make things difficult for them, highlighting once again the team’s ability to take advantage of opportunities in critical situations.
