To tell the truth, there is no concrete answer as to what the first police station in the world since the institution and security systems have developed in different ways and periods of time.



It is said that the first organized police forces could have been established in ancient Rome and Greece, where there were soldiers tasked with enforcing the laws within the city.

According to Francesc Guillén Lasierra, PhD in Law, from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​the creation of police agencies falls to the action of protecting and safeguarding the State and its citizens.

“The creation of the State as a political organization of modern societies that monopolizes the use of legitimate force in a given territory and the urbanization processes, the creation of the city in a modern sense, created the Police as it is known in the today”, the lawyer points out in his doctoral theses on police and security models.

Therefore, it would not be strange that in societies with monarchic authorities, where the crown prevailed, the first organizations that supported their protection originated, under a group of men or “warriors” who maintained order.

The Holy Brotherhood

Such is the case of the first possible gendarmes, which were created to ensure security from 1476, when the company was established in Spain holy brotherhood. According to the Spanish chain ‘SER’, this group is considered the first police force in Europe founded in the 15th century by Queen Elizabeth to prosecute crimes and delinquents in rural areas.

According to the late historian Celestino López Martínez, in his writings on the Catholic Monarchs, this organization was characterized by maintaining and ensuring the loyalty of the subjects in the kingdom.

“The Holy Brotherhood was one of the restored organizations where the most cooperation was given for the growth and pacification of the Crown, since the courts of justice […] and large economic resources managed to humiliate the ambitious and disloyal vassals who put their disorderly greed before the good and honor of the homeland,” said Martínez in his manuscript.

However, this group was formed until May 7, 1835, when it was dissolved and replaced by decree through the General Superintendency of the Police, which officially had the function of prosecuting thieves and enshrining public order at the time.

Headed by Don Juan José Recacho, as Superintendent of Police, during the reign of Fernando VII, the institution was established in Madrid, the Spanish capital. That organization is considered by some historians as the first modern and organized force in the world.

