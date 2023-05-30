The former midfielder of the national team was announced by Gerard in a live Twitch from almost three hundred thousand people. He will be the 21st of the Jijantes

From our correspondent FM Ricci

Andrea Pirlo will return to the field on Sunday. He will play in the Kings League, the 7-a-side football tournament organized by Gerard Pique. We are in the second edition, after the triumph of the first.

Secret player — Tonight in the usual live on Twitch of the 12 presidents of the Kings League teams followed by almost 300,000 people, a long game was triggered to discover the identity of the secret player on the field next Sunday on the fifth day. Many names at stake, and in the end after the various leads given by Pique, who directed the evening, Pirlo remained with Del Piero, Materazzi and Anelka. The special player was Pirlo. And from there the auction between the various presidents started. Pio FC won, but Jijantes, the team of Gerard Romero, the former journalist who moved to the world of streaming, had the option of exceeding the best offer and decided to invest 18 million, obviously virtual money, to have Pirlo in his squad. See also Beijing 2022: Lollobrigida silver for Gina's great-granddaughter. Short Track: Fontana, historical medal

Here is Andrew — Andrea will play just one match, Sunday at 8pm, the match between Jijantes and Pio FC. A match that apart from the usual streaming will be broadcast live on Cuatro, a classic TV channel, unencrypted. ‘I’m always fit. It would have been nice to play for Barça, yes. Andrea said that he spoke in Italian, among the general enthusiasm. ‘I play from time to time, I’ll try to be ready for Sunday’. Romero told him that last week he was at the Eros Ramazzotti concert and spoke to him about the Kings League, with the singer saying he wanted to come and see one day: ‘Maybe I’ll take him with me’ said Pirlo. Appointment on Sunday at the Cupra Arena, the facility where the tournament is played overlooking the Mediterranean Sea next to Barcelona airport. After Ronaldinho’s appearance in the first edition, Pirlo’s, highly appreciated in Spain, is considered absolutely stellar. See also Qatar 2022 World Cup: Iran excluded, Ukraine writes to FIFA. The fished out ...

