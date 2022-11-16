María Pía Copello is one of the best-known faces on Peruvian television, since, from a very young age, she entered some of the kids program most watched nationally. His fame increased when he drove “María Pía and Timoteo”although this facet was not so closely linked to the career he studied.

the now influencers He went through one of the most expensive schools in the country and, to the surprise of many, when he finished high school, he did not think about studying acting, but something different. Know in what school He was and what was his first job after finishing his basic training.

In which school did María Pía Copello study?

The child ex-animator completed her primary and secondary school at Newton School, one of the educational centers with the most expensive monthly fees in the country. her parents, Fernando Copello and Luisa Hora, They bet on the institution located in the district of La Molina for the prestige it has at a national level.

Newton School was founded in 1973 and is distinguished for being an educational center where they teach in English and Spanish. Photo: Composition LR/ Newton College

What career did María Pía Copello study?

After finishing high school, the television presenter Maria Pia Copello opted for the field of Communications, so he decided to study the career of Advertising and marketing at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC).

However, along with his studies, he already had a job, since, in 1993, at just 16 years old, he made his debut on the small screen as ‘Cindle it’in the remembered program for children “Cloudlight”. Later, after having acquired some fame at the local level, she replaced Karina Rivera to lead “María Pía and Timoteo” of America Television.

María Pía Copello made her debut at the age of 16 on Peruvian television. Photo: Facebook capture

How much is the monthly fee at Newton College, the third most expensive school in Lima?

The cost of the monthly tuition at Newton College varies according to the level and degree of study of the student. Thus, the pension that must be paid per month ranges between US$650 and US$1,050. Likewise, according to its official website, 11 installments are paid per year and the first of these corresponds to registration. Next, we detail how much the parents or guardians of a student must pay.

Newton College has different spaces for students to play sports. Photo: Newton College

Magaly Medina reveals the return of María Pía to television

Magaly Medina was talking about the popular Cuy from the program “En boca de todos”, whom —after losing her job— she decided to welcome him on her set, and she referred to the possibility that María Pía Copello will be in charge of a new program TV at noon. The ATV presenter even announced that she was going to recommend the character for the new space.

“According to the rumors that are loose in the square, she (María Pía) would now return to television with a daily program at noon, no less. Cuy, I can recommend you”, affirmed the popular ‘Urraca’.