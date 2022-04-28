Nuevo León.- Six days after the location of the lifeless body of Debanhi Susana Escobar, new videos of the chronology of events have emerged, with which part of the reported versions could be confirmedby the taxi driver and the girl’s friends.

The revealing videos were presented by the journalist Lily Arestiand they show on video some links in the chronology of what that happened the night and early morning of April 8 and 9.

In the first recording presented by the journalist, Debanhi can be seen with her two friends, apparently buying a bottle of alcohol at a convenience store, before they arrived at the party in the Fifth Diamond.

In the second video, it is observed how the young woman arrived at the party with her friends at the fifth located on Numancia Street in Escobedo, Nuevo León.

At this time it was approximately 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, since the young women supposedly had arrived at the place unexpectedly since other parties in other villas had already ended. This video also shows how the young people get off the white car of the cabbie identified as Juan David Cuellar.

Despite the fact that in these first moments they pass without any abnormality. Later, at approximately 1:40 a.m., it is observed how Debanhi runs out of the farm and is chased by other young people who were also at the event, who apparently seek to reassure her.

This recording coincides with what was reported by Debanhi’s friends, Sarahí and Ivonne, who in an interview for Televisa Monterrey declared that their friend was “out of control”, and she behaved very aggressively, besides that during the party she tried to throw herself into the pool and ran out of the room.

“She gets silly, that we leave her alone, that she doesn’t care, that her parents were lawyers, that she gave us money if we left her. After that she just runs to the pool and she kind of wants to jump on it. I stop her and tell her to calm down, she starts waving her hands and telling me to leave her alone, I back up and she starts running”, They mentioned and added that she even hit and bit a young man who wanted to reassure her and after that he ran out of the Quinta.

“Since she was already out of control, we thought it convenient for her to leave because if she didn’t want us to be helping her… She slapped us many times, she took us away. Maybe it’s for the best if she wanted to go and she got on, let her go.”They added in their statement.

Read more: “They threaten to kill us, to disappear us,” lament Debanhi’s friends

As reported by Ivonne and Sarahí, the videos confirm that Debanhi would have behaved strangely since the moment in which the young woman ran out of the fifth is even shown, as well as the snatched way in which she enters the driven unit by Juan David Cuellar.