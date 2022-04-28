The eight best teams in the Iberdrola League arrive in San Sebastián today where they will play the 2022 Copa de la Reina (43rd edition) at the Illumbe Arena, in which in the last five years he has had as many different champions: Elche, Málaga, Bera Bera, Gijón and Rocasa, in reverse order of the way to win the title. The five are on the date, plus Aula Valladolid (two finals), Granollers and Atlético Guardés.

The favorite is the Bera Bera (nine titles) because he plays at home, because he is the outstanding leader of the Iberdrola League, and because in two weeks he can do the double if he wins the Queen’s Cup in this one. But there are many reasons and points of interest.

Elche-Gijón (13:00) opens the Cup on Friday. The team from Elche defends the title, and has also already won the Super Cup this season, although Rocamora laments the casualties it has suffered. In Gijón by Cristina Caberza jUgandan mother, Marizza Faría (38 years old) and daughter, Yeruti Giménez (17). Unusual case in the Copa de la Reina.

Malaga-Rocasa (16:00), second against fourth, It is the star game of the first day, because It is an appetizer of the EHF Cup final that both teams will play in a double round the following two weeks. Merche Castellanos (Málaga) and Silvia Navarro (Rocasa) have spent years as a pair of goalkeepers for the National Team collaborating with each other, but now they will be rivals and condemned to face each other for 21 days in a row

Atlético Guardés-Granollers (18:15) It is the only game on Friday without a Copa de la Reina champion team. The Galician painting revolves around by Paula Arcos, emerging player in Spain who is already essential in the selection. The Vallesans have traveled renewing their newly minted international winger Ona Vegués.

The quarterfinals close Bera Bera-Aula Valladolid (20:30, Teledeporte), with a local team that has carefully prepared the Cup with tremendous publicity in the province of this event, which already began on Sunday with the Spain-Portugal Pre-European Championship. He debuts a shirt for the occasion, he has been solid in the League, he has a good team with two internationals based in the Guerreras: Maitane Echeverria and Eli Cesáreo, in his last games with his current team, and with a captain like Alba Menéndez (Zarauz, 31 years old) who is in her twelfth Cup final phase. Miguel Ángel Peña’s Valladolid is the worst ranked of the eight, but in the Cup it grows: He has been in two recent finals, and has not lifted the title, perhaps because three games in three days for his way of playing becomes complicated.

A good atmosphere is expected. The response of the fans is assured because efforts have been made for it. The stage is prepared and on social networks you can see the end of its set-up. So Imanol Álvarez, the coach of Bera Bera, dares to say that he expects “the best Copa de la Reina that has been played so far”.