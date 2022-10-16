The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) publishes in its magazine that there are 57,000 underage drivers in Spain. The DGT reminds that to legally drive motor vehicles, it is not necessary to be of legal age. There are currently four different administrative authorizations, two permits and two licences, which allow driving before the age of 18. To obtain each one of them, it will be a necessary condition to pass the corresponding psychophysical aptitude test.

Requirements



1. Motorcycle. To obtain the class A1 permit, it is necessary to pass two theoretical tests -common and motorcycle-specific-, and two practical ones, maneuvers on a closed circuit and circulation in open traffic. The A1 permit is the first motorcycle permit available. Authorizes the driving of motorcycles without a sidecar under three conditions: maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cc, maximum power of 11 kilowatts (15 hp) and power/weight ratio not exceeding 0.1 kW/kg. Also motor tricycles, mopeds, light quadricycles and reduced mobility vehicles.

2. Moped. To hold an AM permit as a minor, it is necessary to pass two exams: a specific theoretical one and a practical test on the track, with maneuvers appropriate to the type of moped (parking, zig-zag, change of direction…). The age to obtain a permit begins at 15 years, with the AM. This authorizes the driving of mopeds up to 50 cc, with two and three wheels, and light quadricycles, those small ‘cars’ with gasoline engines up to 50 cc, and other types (also electric).

3. Agricultural. To obtain the license, it is necessary to be 16 years old and pass two tests, one theoretical and the other practical maneuvers in a closed circuit. The agricultural vehicle license (LVA) is one of the two licenses currently available in Spain and can be obtained from the age of 16. The LVA authorizes the driving of special self-propelled agricultural vehicles with a trailer, whose maximum speed does not exceed 45 km/h, or does not exceed the weight or dimensions established for ordinary vehicles.

4. Disabled. The available license is the LCM. As in the rest of permits and licenses, to obtain the LCM, the applicant, in addition to being 14 years old, must pass two tests: a specific theoretical control of knowledge and another practical control of aptitudes and behaviors on the track. The LCM license can be obtained from the age of 14 and authorizes the driving of vehicles for people with reduced mobility. Although, to transport passengers, its owner must be at least 16 years old.