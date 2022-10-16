Among the innovations that 2023 will reserve for Formula 1 fans there will be an all-French team. The Alpine, in fact, will field two transalpine riders: Esteban Or with and Pierre Gasly. A pair of compatriots under the same team that France had not fielded in a Formula 1 race since the 1994 Adelaide Grand Prix, when Olivier Panis and Franck Lagorce raced for Ligier.

If as far as Ocon is concerned, enthusiasts already know what to expect (not many flashes, but a lot of solidity), there are many expectations, especially on Gasly. Mark Webber also has them: according to the Australian, the former AlphaTauri made the right choice. “I like Pierre, he’s a good guy. He was at Red Bull and never had a problem now could grow further in Alpine. He can be of great help to the team“, He told Channel 4.

Oscar Piastri’s manager also set out his predictions regarding one of the last two vacant seats, that of the Williams: “I think Logan Sargeant will get the job. In general, I think he’s the favorite: Americans and Liberty Media are quite interested in him“. However, the American must secure the top-5 in the final standings of the Formula 2 championship in the final weekend in Abu Dhabi to obtain the Super license: currently he is third, but has only nine points of margin on the sixth (Enzo Fittipaldi).