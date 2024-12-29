Donald Trump’s statements have always generated a stir, but as his inauguration for his second term approaches, his words create greater nervousness and expectation. On this occasion, Trump has mentioned the possibility of regaining control of Greenland and the Panama Canal. And it’s not a passing joke like the one he made when he said Canada should become the “51st state” of the United States.

Economic reasons, the long shadow of China’s presence in both places or the melting of the Arctic have accelerated its strategic ambitions and future positioning in these two highly coveted points. Especially for a US led by a tycoon from whom you never know what to expect and who the US press reminds that «It does not have isolationist interests, but rather expansionist ones.

He’s not bluffing: “Welcome to the United States Canal”

For ‘The New York Times’, a sign that Trump is not bluffing this time is that along with the appointment of a new ambassador to Denmark, which controls the defense and foreign affairs of Greenland, he also said that plans to make the Danes an offer they wouldn’t be able to refuse. And on the networks he pointed out: «For reasons of national security and freedom throughout the world, the United States of America considers that ownership and control of Greenland “It is an absolute necessity.”

With respect to Panama, it has expressed its concern about the growing Chinese influence in the area, given that The Asian giant is the second largest user of the Canal. He doesn't want it to "fall into the wrong hands." Not in vain, 3% of global maritime trade transits through this canal and it is a route that connects 180 maritime routes and more than 1,900 ports and China sees in it, according to the University of Navarra, a way to project your influence in Latin America.









Furthermore, Trump has pointed out at a conference in Arizona that ““The rates that Panama charges are ridiculous, a scam” and said that they should stop “immediately.” Before being re-elected, in August, in an interview with Tucker Carlson on X, he had criticized former President Jimmy Carter for ceding control of the Canal to Panama for one dollar.

The tycoon has not missed the opportunity to make both topics viral, since on his social network Truth Social, he revealed the image of an American flag planted in the middle of the Panama Canal with the message: «Welcome to the United States Canal». This gesture was joined by Eric Trump, the businessman’s second son, publishing in X an image of an Amazon cart that had Greenland and the Panama Canal in its shopping basket.

“We are not for sale and we never will be”

The reactions from Greenland have not been long in coming. «We are not for sale and we never will be. We must not lose our long fight for freedom», Prime Minister Mute B. Egede said in a statement. “Greenland is ours,” he says. In contrast, the Danish government has only expressed its desire to work with the new Republican administration, but increased its defense spending in Greenlanda few hours after Trump said his controversial words.

His desire for Greenland dates back to his first term, but he was met with outright rejection by the Danes. And before him, Harry S. Truman, after World War II, showed interest in the area. Marc Jacobsen, associate professor at the Royal Danish Defense College, has told the press that given Greenlandic desires for independence, this may be an opportunity for Greenland to strengthen ties with the United States to the detriment of Denmark.

Added to this is that Greenland has rare earths and resources such as uranium, gold or zinc and oil. Likewise, it is key due to its strategic position to exert influence over the Arctic, where Russia has an advantageous position and China wants to implement the Polar Silk Road. And in the future it will allow trade routes to be shortened. These are compelling arguments behind the interest that Trump’s comments have generated.

The area desired by everyone

There are currently five countries with entry into the Arctic: the United States, Canada, Norway, Denmark and Russia. The United States Geological Research Institute estimates that 30% of the world’s gas and 13% of the world’s oil from unknown reserves are concentrated in the Arctic. Specifically, it is stated that In the Arctic zone there are reserves of 20,000-46,000 million of oil and 36-83 billion m3 of gas. And experts point out that 70% of the potential oil reserves offered in the area are in Russian territory. And in the area there are deposits of manganese, lead, gold, platinum and diamonds.

Furthermore, Enrique Ayala, an analyst at the Alternativas Foundation and retired brigadier general, points out that there is a possibility that missiles can go through polar routes, instead of through the Pacific. Which would mean a shortening of the path and would be more difficult to detect by radar. Something that US intelligence forces see as worrying. Putin, as reported by Norwegian intelligence and various US media, has been developing unbeatable supersonic missiles with nuclear warheads in the Arctic.

A controversial channel

As for the president of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, he publicly highlighted that «Every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent areas is part of Panama, and will remain so.. “The sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable.” Its relationship with the US dates back to the time when the Americans took over the construction of the waterway in the early 20th century. And in 1977 it signed a treaty to hand over full control to Panama in 1999. Since then, Beijing has been positioning itself strongly in this area and in its ports. In fact in 2017, Panama recognized Taiwan as part of China.

Likewise, some point out that despite Trump’s pragmatism, he does not forget those who have wronged him. In that sense, they remember that in 2018, Panamanian police evict the Trump Organization from the Trump International Hotel from Panama City.

An excuse for interference?

This situation is also linked Mexico. The magnate and other members of his circle have proclaimed the “benefits” of some type of land military incursion into territory internationally recognized as Mexican. using the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime as an excuse. Claudia Sheinbaum, president of Mexico, made her country’s position clear: “We collaborate, we coordinate, we work together… but we will never subordinate ourselves. “Mexico is a free, sovereign and independent country, and we do not accept interference.”

In this context, experts bring up that when Russia invaded Ukraine, he said that Putin’s operation was “an act of genius.” And for ‘The New York Times’, Trump’s statements reflect the instincts of a real estate developer who, suddenly, has the power of the largest army in the world to support your strategy negotiator We will see after January 20 what the magnate’s current ambitions really are.