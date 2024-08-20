Ciudad Juarez.- On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, the Institute for Culture of the Municipality of Juárez (IPACULT) and the Municipal Commission for Attention to the Elderly are organizing the “Cultural Festival 60 and Over”, which will take place this coming Sunday at the Municipal Arts Center (CMA).

At a press conference, IPACULT director Myrna Judith Barajas Martínez announced that the festival will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Claudia Gutiérrez Chaparro Forum, where more than 80 seniors will perform music, dance and poetry.

“Participants will be given between 1,000 and 3,000 pesos as an incentive for their valuable participation, and we have received an enthusiastic response from the community at large,” said Barajas Martínez.

Activities will continue from 5:00 p.m. outside the CMA, where Mariachi Herencia de Jalisco will perform, and the event will culminate with a performance by the group Los Silver.

Councilwoman Alma Edith Arredondo Salinas, coordinator of the City Council Commission for Care of the Elderly, reiterated the invitation to all citizens.

“It is a very joyful day for the elderly, and I would like people to take the time to see how they enjoy this event, as it is an opportunity to dance, sing and socialize,” said the councilor.

This festival is an opportunity to pay tribute to the community’s seniors, giving them a space to express themselves and enjoy a day full of art and culture.

In addition to reiterating the commitment of the Municipal Government and IPACULT to continue supporting the elderly, providing them with spaces for their cultural and social development in the community.