the pancreasAs we all know, it is a vital organ in the digestive and endocrine system of the human body. Lying in the abdomenbehind the stomach and near the duodenum, It plays essential roles in both digestion and the regulation of blood glucose levels..

exocrine function . It produces digestive enzymes that help break down food in the small intestine. These enzymes include pancreatic amylase for carbohydrates, lipase for fats, and protease for proteins.

endocrine function. The pancreas contains specialized cells called islets of Langerhans, which secrete important hormones. The main hormones are insulin and glucagon, which regulate blood glucose levels.

As a result of its location, The most common diseases of the pancreas are related to or affected of indirectly due to pathologies of nearby organs (such as gallbladder or bile duct stones).

In fact, the diagnosis of pancreatic diseases can involve blood tests, imaging tests such as ultrasound, CT or MRIand in some cases, pancreatic biopsy.

Given this panorama, Many Spaniards wonder how to take care of and keep their stomach healthy.. Well, here are a series of home remedies:

Ginger and dandelion infusion. This drink contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help purify the pancreas. It also regulates inflammatory processes and reduces the negative effects of free radicals. It helps reduce the workload of the pancreas to facilitate its recovery. It can be taken on an empty stomach and again in the middle of the afternoon. Take it 15 days in a row and another 15 without consuming it. Celery, cucumber and kale juice. It has detoxifying properties that improve the functioning of the pancreas, improve digestion and insulin production to avoid high blood sugar spikes. It is recommended to take it on an empty stomach. Purple basil drink. To purify the pancreas, which encourages good digestion, glucose utilization and reduces tissue inflammation. You should drink one cup a day. Lemon juice. In the past it was used to stimulate the growth of healthy tissues and detoxify the body, to cleanse the pancreas. By drinking this drink for ten days, the body will be cleansed by having vitamins and minerals that help dissolve mucus in the body. Don’t stop having breakfast. When you skip breakfast, the pancreas is forced to use more insulin to burn the sugar from the lunch meal. Milk thistle drink. It is a plant with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory elements that purify the entire body. When heavy digestion occurs or when you feel that the pancreas is functioning poorly, experts recommend taking it. take garlic. It is a food that, thanks to its properties, helps against all types of diseases. It improves blood circulation and has a very effective bactericidal effect to treat infections.