Russian Post is suspending ground delivery to 24 European countries for two months; parcel delivery will only be carried out by air. This is discussed on website operator.

Russian Post is temporarily delivering parcels to some European countries only by air. List of countries: Spain, Austria, Bulgaria, UK, Hungary, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Croatia, Sweden, Latvia and Estonia “, — indicated in the message.

The company explained that the restriction is due to “bureaucratic difficulties in processing land cross-border transportation in the European direction.” The postal operator also noted that air delivery times are traditionally shorter than ground delivery, writes TASS.

At the end of December last year, it was reported that in 2023, Russian Post modernized more than 1 thousand branches in small settlements, including in hard-to-reach areas. It was noted that more than 2.8 million people visit post offices every day. Every year the post office delivers about 240 million parcels and 2.4 billion different types of letters.