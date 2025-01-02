It received harsh criticism from some Muslim audiences and the Jordanian Royal Film Commission ended up banning its broadcast.





Damascus, Jerusalem, concertinas on the border with Israel, Golan Heights, Badia Desert, Ramallah, Megiddo, Texas, Washington. These are the scenarios, heard a thousand times on any news program in the world, chosen by Michael Petroni, Michael Bond and James McTeigue (creator, screenwriter and…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only