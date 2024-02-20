Mariana González is eliminated from 'La Casa de los Famosos 4', Telemundo's reality show. On Monday night it was announced that she is no longer part of the competition.

The Mexican actor Alfredo Adame remained in the competition after being the nominated participant who received the most votes from the public, but the one who did not do well in votes went to Mariana Gonzalez.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

On the tightrope were Gregorio Pernía, Rodrigo Romeh, Clovis Nienow, Mariana González and Alfredo Adame, and the latter, despite his controversies, became the first saved of 'The House of Famous People 4' thanks to the fact that he benefited from the greatest number of votes from the public.

Marisol González and Vicente Fernández. Instagram photo

Clovis, Romeh and finally Gregorio returned to the house in an orderly manner, indicating that Mariana Gonzalez'The Mexican Kardashian', wife of singer Vicente Fernández Jr, became the fourth eliminated from 'La Casa de los Famosos', a Telemundo reality show.

Eliminated so far from 'La Casa de los Famosos 4':

1st Eliminated: Christian Estrada

2nd Eliminated: Leslie Gallardo

3rd Eliminated: Fernando Lozada

4th Eliminated: Mariana González

Join our chat and receive News from Shows on your WhatsApp