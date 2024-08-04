Juarez City.- During this holiday season, when there is greater mobility of people, it is important to know how to act in the event of a child disappearing.

The Secretariat of Public Security and Citizen Protection provided recommendations on what people should do if a child gets lost.

First of all, the agency indicated that it is essential that children know their full name and that of their guardians. If they get lost, they must remain in the place where they were lost and seek help from a nearby police officer.

In addition, the child must learn that if someone tries to pull him, he must scream at the top of his lungs to attract the attention of the people present.

To report a disappearance, according to the Standard Protocol for Searching for Persons in Mexico, it is not necessary for 24 or 48 hours to pass since a person has not been located, but it is appropriate to report the disappearance to the Public Prosecutor’s Office immediately.

For emergency situations, the Secretariat reminded the population that they can call the 911 emergency number, which is available in their area, or make an anonymous report at 089.

Also when choosing a school, child care center or camp, find out about safety measures in and around the place where children learn and play.

These measures include secure doors and gates and policies ensuring that only a parent, legal guardian, or pre-designated person can pick up their child.

Cell phones help parents stay connected with their children, monitoring where they are with phone calls, text messages, and friend locator apps.

Remember that people outside your family can also use these location devices. Teach your children not to share their location settings with different apps and people and not to post their cell phone number.