What time does the Chrism Mass 2024 start: the time of the celebration with Pope Francis

What time does the Chrism Mass 2024 start? Pope Francis celebrates this Mass on the morning of Holy Thursday, March 28, 2024, from St. Peter's Basilica, at 9.30 am. During this Mass the bishop consecrates the holy oils, such as chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick. Sacred oils which will then be used by priests throughout the year. Furthermore, the priests renew their promises. In fact, on Holy Thursday, with the Last Supper, Jesus established the Eucharist and the priesthood, and therefore the Church itself, the mystical body of Jesus. Live broadcast on TV2000 is scheduled. The CEI channel is visible on digital terrestrial button 28, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky.

Easter 2024: the functions planned during the week

Holy Week, which culminates in the Easter of Jesus' Resurrection, is the most important week of the year for Catholics. With Holy Thursday the Easter Triduum begins which leads us to contemplate and relive the Passion, death and Resurrection of the Lord. After the Chrism Mass on Thursday morning in St. Peter's with the renewal of the promises of the priests and the blessing of the sacred oils, Pope Francis goes to the Rebibbia Women's Prison in Rome at 4 pm to celebrate the Mass in Cœna in private Domini, meet inmates and operators of the facility and carry out the ritual of foot washing. As usual, therefore, the Pontiff will celebrate the Mass of the Last Supper of the Lord in a symbolic place and will not preside over the solemn Mass in Coena Domini in the cathedral of Rome, the Basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano.

Good Friday we contemplate the Passion and death of Jesus. Double appointment for the Pope. At 5pm Pope Francis will preside over the celebration of the Passion of the Lord in St. Peter's Basilica. Then, at 9.15pm, the traditional ritual of the Via Crucis between the torches of the faithful and the arches of the Colosseum, which will be broadcast live on Rai 1. On Saturday 30 March Pope Francis will preside over the solemn Easter Vigil at 7.30pm in St. Peter's Square. On March 31st, Easter Sunday, appointment at 10 am with the Mass from St. Peter's Basilica for the Resurrection of the Lord. At 12 the Pontiff will impart the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing from the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica.