The singer-songwriter Milena Warthon will sing today, Monday 20, at the Viña del Mar Festival 2023. Find out from what time you can see her live performance.

Viña del Mar It kicked off with a bang on Sunday, February 19, and will continue to dazzle all Latin music fans in the days to come. Milena Warthon She is the Peruvian representative in the 62nd edition of the festival. The national singer is nominated for her theme “Warmisitay” in the folk category. She will sing today, Monday the 20th, along with Camilú and Bazurto Al Stars. Find out in this note what time her presentation is.

Milena Warthon: what time does she appear in Viña del Mar 2023?

During the opening day of the Vina del Mar Festival 2023our representative made several publications giving multiple news and showing a little of the show in Chile.

Through her Instagram, Milena Warthon revealed what time she will be presenting. “More or less, at 2 in the morning in Chile, midnight in Peru,” she commented. “Everyone has to connect to the Milena Warthon and Star Plus networks! Not only in Peru, but also in Bolivia”, she enthused.

Who is Milena Warthon competing against in Viña del Mar 2023?

milena Warthon will compete for one of the prized seagulls at the international festival. The artist will have rivals for recognition in the folk category. These interpreters are:

Argentina: “Little by little” – Camilú

Colombia: “The hose” – Bazurto All Stars

Mexico: “The Last Straw” – Frank Di

Panama: “The Skateboard” – Los Rabanes

Peru: “Warmisitay” – Milena Warthon

Chile: “Way” – Laia.

Milena Warthon is the Peruvian representative in Viña del Mar. Photo: Composition LR/Milena Warthon/Instagram

What are the dates to see Milena Warthon?

Milena Warthon will perform on Monday, February 20 and Wednesday, February 22. Also, the finalists will perform on Thursday the 23rd and the winners on Friday the 24th, so it may also be possible to see her on those days. The Viña del Mar Festival 2023 has a start time at 8:00 p.m.