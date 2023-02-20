Club América is having a great participation in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament. The team led by Fernando Ortiz is in third position with 16 units, only behind Monterrey and Tigres, who have 21 and 18 units, respectively. The Eagles have three consecutive victories and, without a doubt, they are one of the top candidates to win the title.
The competition within the azulcrema box is tough and intense and the minutes are counted for some players despite their talent. This is the case of Luis Malagón, who came to Coapa this semester to fight for ownership, but so far he has not received opportunities in the first team. The former Necaxa player has not played a minute so far in Clausura 2023.
The 25-year-old goalkeeper, originally from Zamora, Michoacán, has only participated in the under 20 category. Malagón has played 270 minutes, in three games, conceding a goal and leaving his goal blank twice.
Due to the level that Óscar Jiménez has recently shown, it seems difficult for Malagón to receive an opportunity in the next duels.
The former player of Santos Laguna, Real Zamora and Morelia arrived at América in January 2023 in exchange for a figure close to two million dollars.
Upon Malagón’s arrival, Fernando Ortiz, the Águilas coach, stated that both goalkeepers would compete for the position as starting goalkeeper. Jiménez has been solid, despite some doubts at the start of the season, and has played 720 minutes over eight games.
