Vehicles that do not have an environmental label and that are registered in the capital will be able to circulate through the city in 2025, although the ban already in force for those that are not registered in Madrid remains in place.

“We have decided to give a notice period, extend it up to 12 months, that is, those Vehicles registered in the city of Madrid that do not have an environmental label may circulate throughout the year.“, reported the delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility of the City Council, Borja Carabante.

In this way, all vehicle owners who violate the current regulations (Sustainable Mobility Ordinance) for Madrid ZBE – from midnight on Saturday, January 1, 2025 to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 – and are intercepted by the cameras will receive a communication by informative letter to your home address.

The Complete implementation of Madrid Low Emissions Zone will begin this January 1, 2025. As of that date, traffic restrictions come into force throughout the municipal area that were not yet applied to vehicles with environmental classification A.

These are the owners of A vehicles registered in the capital or registered with the Mechanical Traction Vehicle Tax (IVTM) of Madrid, motorcycles and A goods vehicles from anywhere in Spain, including those in the municipality of Madrid.

Three types of access authorization are established, which are added to the exemptions for vehicles that transport People with Reduced Mobility (PMR) and historic vehicles already in force.

Exceptions for self-employed people or medical treatments

This is the case of self-employed persons (or sole proprietorships) aged 59 years or older in 2025 onwards with A vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tons; as well as to holders of A vehicles or family members who need it for transportation to medical and hospital centers to undergo hospital treatments – not consultations -. A procedure will be established to request access by registration, since it will not be done ex officio.

Also Temporary access to vehicles A will be allowed for those people who have purchased a new low-emission vehiclebut due to manufacturing reasons you have not received it yet.

Access not permitted to low-emission zones in any part of the national territory from March 21, 2022 is punishable as a serious traffic violation, leading to entailed a fine of 200 eurosin accordance with the provisions of articles 18, 76.z3 and 80.1, (100 euros if it is for prompt payment).