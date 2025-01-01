He breast pain or mastalgia is a discomfort common that mainly affects young women. It can be constant or cyclical and is not usually a symptom of breast cancer. It is necessary to see a specialist if the pain does not disappear after one or two menstrual cycles or if it persists after menopause.

Causes of breast pain

Several

It can be caused by the menstrual cycle, by the structure of the breasts or fibrocystic changes in them, by surgery, by the size of the breasts, by the intake of hormonal medications to treat infertility or menopause or by an imbalance of the fatty acids inside cells.

Symptoms of breast pain

Cyclical and non-cyclical

Symptoms vary whether breast pain is cyclical or not. If it is cyclical it is related to the menstrual cycle, it is usually mild and continuous or intense and continuous. It is accompanied by swelling in the breasts and affects both. It is strongest in the two weeks before menstruation.

If it is not cyclical, it is not related to the menstrual cycle and is usually continuous or intermittent. The pain is sharp, strong, burning or tearing and usually affects only one breast.

A specialist should be consulted immediately if there are discharges from the nipples; if the breasts are swollen or hard a week after delivery; if the pain is unexplained or if there are signs of breast infection with redness; bulge due to the presence of pus (abscess) or fever; or if a lump appears in the breasts.

Diagnosis of breast pain

Imaging tests

The specialist will perform a physical examination of the breasts, lymph nodes, listen to the lungs and heart and request several imaging tests to rule out other diseases such as: mammography, ultrasound and, if in doubt, a breast biopsy.

The examination will be able to determine whether the pain may even be of extramammary origin, for example, due to a tear in a chest muscle that causes the pain originating in the chest to extend to the breast.

Breast pain treatment and medication

No specific treatment

Breast pain will probably go away on its own, but when the pain is intense, paracetamol or a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory cream will probably be prescribed directly to the area. It may also be effective to change the contraceptive method if birth control pills are taken or hormonal therapy must be modified or suspended in case of menopause.

Prevention of breast pain

Reduce discomfort

Taking a paracetamol can relieve breast pain. It can also help to use heat or ice on the area and make sure that the bra used is appropriate for the size, shape and weight of the breasts. If you play sports, you should look for a sufficient support system that also does not cause friction or chafing.

It is also recommended to perform some type of relaxation therapy, follow a healthy low-fat diet, and reduce caffeine consumption if it is high.