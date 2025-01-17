Although we are increasingly aware of the importance of our cybersecurity, we still have a lot to improve in this aspect. And we still act automatically with certain processes without stopping to think that we are giving away information about ourselves when we really shouldn’t.

Our zip code is one of these examples, and although it is obviously necessary when we make purchases online to have them come and deliver it to our home, In many physical stores, when you go to pay, they also usually ask us for this information. Apparently this is something harmless, but as cybersecurity expert and criminologist María Aperador points out, “Avoid giving your zip code when you make a purchase.”

And companies take advantage of our ignorance to take advantage of our personal information. This is because stores take advantage of this information because they can obtain more information about consumers and, for example, launch targeted marketing campaigns or even open stores near the areas where they find the most customers.

Although it is a common question, according to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) You are not obliged to provide this information when purchasing. As from the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) “No information should ever be provided that could serve to personally identify a consumer”this not only includes zip code, but can also be name, email or phone number.

Are you ashamed to say no?

The expert understands that for the most embarrassing people, saying no directly to a request of this type can cost them more, which is why she explains that a simple trick that she applies herself is toGet the zip code of another place or just make it up and give that code whenever they ask you.

“The protection and privacy of each person begins with the small details,” the expert ends by saying, so you know what to do the next time they ask you for your zip code after a purchase.