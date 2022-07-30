Nor does he quote that this August will be a good month for fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ and the saga of George RR Martin. Finally, ‘The House of the Dragon’ will arrive at HBO Max, the fiction that is set 200 years before what happened in the original series and that tells the story of the Targaryan House. On the part of Disney +, we have another renowned premiere, ‘Andor’, with Diego Luna again in the character of Star Wars. For the rest, a relatively meager month in releases. Let’s see some of them.

Movie, August 2 emigrants



As part of the Atlàntida Film Fest, Filmin premieres ‘Los emigrantes’, one of the most ambitious Swedish series at the moment, with a budget of more than eleven million euros spread over three episodes. Directed by Erik Poppe, responsible for films like ‘The King’s Decision’ or ‘Utoya. July 22’, the fiction adapts the homonymous series of novels by Vilhelm Moberg, which were already made into a film in 1971 by Jan Troell. It tells the story of a married couple who, in the mid-nineteenth century, decide to leave Sweden with their children, in search of a new beginning and a dream of prosperity in America. The miniseries star Gustaf Skarsgård (‘Vikings’), Sofia Helin (‘The Bridge’) and the singer Tove Lo.

Netflix, August 5 Sandman



After spending years in prison, Morpheus (the King of Dreams) undertakes a journey through different worlds to find what was taken from him and, in this way, recover his power. Neil Gaiman is the co-creator and executive producer of this adaptation of his comic in which Tom Sturridge brings Dream to life; a mix of modern myth and dark fantasy intertwining contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend.

Movie, August 9 The teacher



The life of Jenna Garvey (Sheridan Smith), an English teacher with a chaotic personal life, falls apart when she is accused of sleeping with a student after a night out. Although she initially pleads guilty, soon after she discovers that the evidence against her may have been false. This British miniseries has been praised by critics and the public and has also become one of the most controversial fictions of the year in the United Kingdom.

AMC+, August 11 moonhaven



The new AMC+ series is set in a utopian community built on the Moon and begins when Bella Sway (Emma McDonald), a smuggler and pilot of a lunar freighter, is accused of a crime and sent to Moonhaven, a settlement located on the Moon and in charge of to seek solutions to end the problems that threaten civilization on Earth. Bella, who is not in favor of this hypothetical lunar ‘paradise’, will be involved in a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for the miracles of Moonhaven. Teaming up with a local detective, Paul Serno (Dominic Monaghan), they will try to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they destroy themselves.

Prime Video, August 12 A League of Their Own



‘A League of Their Own’ evokes the lighthearted spirit of Penny Marshall’s 1992 classic ‘Ellas Da El Coup’, while delving into the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The series delves into race and sexuality by following the journey of a new group of characters as they carve their own paths onto the pitch, both in the league and outside of it.

Apple TV+, August 12 After the hurricane



Based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink and starring Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Cherry Jones, the fiction narrates the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath in a New Orleans hospital. When the waters rose, the power went out and the heat soared, exhausted workers at a local hospital were forced to make decisions that would later haunt them for years to come.

Movie, August 12 all you need



Set in Berlin in the Grindr era, the series is about four gay men and their challenges in life and in love, a production that addresses topics such as online dating, fetishes, prejudice, homosexual violence, gender stereotypes and racism.

Disney+, August 17 She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk



Tatiana Maslany stars in the new Marvel series in which she plays She Hulk / Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specializing in cases focused on superheroes. The series tells the complicated life of this thirty-something single lawyer who also happens to be a super-powerful six-foot green mass. Be careful, because the fiction features the appearance of some characters from the Marvel Universe such as Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Apple TV+, August 19 sisters to death



The actress and creator Sharon Horgan (‘Catastrophe’) is responsible for this fiction that mixes comedy with a black touch and investigation. Structured in ten episodes, it tells the story of the Garvey sisters, a close-knit family. When her brother-in-law dies, the life insurance company launches an investigation for malicious intent and sets its sights on the sisters, each of whom had plenty of reasons to kill him. The series is written and produced by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, who have adapted it from the Belgian series ‘Clan’, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin.

Netflix, August 19 Soul



The Principality of Asturias is the setting for this supernatural thriller. Created by Sergio G. Sánchez and directed by himself together with Kike Maíllo (EVA). Organized into nine episodes, the fiction tells the story of Alma, who after surviving a bus accident in which almost all of her classmates died, wakes up in a hospital without remembering anything about the incident… or his past. His house is full of memories that are not his, and both the amnesia and the trauma cause him to experience night terrors and visions that he cannot unravel. With the help of her parents and friends, unknown to her, he will try to discover the mystery surrounding the accident while fighting to recover his life and her identity.

Apple TV+, August 19 The Surfside Girls



Based on author Kim Dwinell’s best-selling graphic novel series of the same name, the series follows best friends Sam and Jade as they solve supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California beach town. The ‘Surfside Girls’ must combine their opposing strengths of imagination and logic to solve the seemingly supernatural mysteries that lurk just below the surface of their city.

HBO Max, August 22 the house of the dragon



The ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off is, without a doubt, the most anticipated this month. The fiction, structured in ten episodes and based on the novel ‘Fire and Blood’ by George RR Martin, tells the story of the House of Targaryens and is set two hundred years before the events of the most successful HBO series to date.

AMC+, August 25 Fatal Injections



Eva Sigurðardóttir and Kolbrún Anna Bjornsdottir are responsible for this Danish series divided into eight twenty-five-minute episodes, where modern relationships and new ways of loving are the main themes of the plot. The relationship between Maiken (Amalie Dollerup) and Jacob (Jonathan Harboe) has stalled. With a semi-detached house and a baby ‘in the pipeline’ they have entered adult life and the passion has almost completely disappeared. All of that takes a turn when Ida (Josefine Frida Pettersen) enters their lives. Ida is Norwegian, beautiful and seductive and manages to boost the relationship between Maiken and Jacob.

Movistar Plus+, August 30 City on a Hill



The third season of ‘City on a Hill’ takes us to Boston’s high society, Beacon Hill. After leaving the FBI and tossing his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) lands a prestigious new job as a security guard for a wealthy family. All is well until secrets begin to unravel… When an investigation is opened, ADA Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) sees an opportunity to take down the machinery that perpetuates a broken criminal justice system.

Disney+, August 31 Andor



‘Andor’ explores a new perspective on the Star Wars universe, focusing on the journey of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he discovers how to make a difference. The series tells how the Rebellion against the Empire was born, and how people and planets got involved. It is an era full of danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on a path that will make him a rebel hero.