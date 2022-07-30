The elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, is the first leftist leader to govern the nation in its history. Petro takes office on August 7, according to the country’s political tradition, to enter the House of Nariño and hold the position of president until 2026. That same day, President Iván Duque ends his term. From there, enormous challenges await the new president: high levels of inequality, education or promoting new peace agreements, among others.

A new era in Colombia. Something unknown to the country opens. There are illusions, perhaps with the passage of time and political erosion, also disappointments. What challenges await Gustavo Petro starting this August 7? We analyze this new stage for Colombia together with our guests this week:

– Angela Salgado Beltrán, political scientist and electoral observer.

– Cyril Benoît, member of an electoral observation mission in Colombia and part of the international sector of the French Communist Party.

– Guylaine Roujol Perez, journalist at Le Parisien and author of ‘In the footsteps of Alvaro Uribe Vélez’.