Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini, born in Lombardy, began her career as a teacher in Vidardo. Later, due to her apostolic and social dedication, she was named superior of the Hospicio de la Providencia in Codoño. Although the hospice was closed by the bishop due to operational problems, Francisca was entrusted with the mission of founding a new missionary institution. With this purpose, he traveled to Chicago, where he founded the Institute of Missionaries of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, with the main mission of serving immigrants.

What meaning does it have in our days to celebrate the saints? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church has had a day on the calendar to remember the festival of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days that we find in a year we can commemorate the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith continues to this day.









Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the list from which, nowadays, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican.

Saints for today December 22

Hunger

Ischirium

Queremon

