carfax has carried out an exhaustive analysis of the almost 200,000 electric cars circulating in Spain and has obtained interesting and valuable data on the brands preferred by Spanish consumers. Among the results of this analysis, we find information on what are the 5 favorite brands for users, the percentage of implementation of each of them and their average mileage.

Top 5 favorite electric brands in Spain

tesla, with a 18% of the total (approximately 36,000 vehicles), is consolidated as leader regarding electric car brands in Spain. Furthermore, it is the brand with the highest average mileage, reaching the 129,000 kilometers per vehicle, a figure that greatly exceeds the national average of 82,000 kilometers for electric cars.

In second position we find renaultwith a 7% of the total of this type of vehicles, around 14,000 to be exact. In this case, the models of this company have traveled less distance than the Teslas, since their average mileage it’s just 72,000 kilometers.

For close the podium, Volkswagen has the 6% of electric cars in Spain, currently around 12,000 units. For its part, its mileage is very similar to the national average, it has about 84,000 kilometers car tours.

Other notable brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz They also have a significant presence in Spain, with a 6% each. However, their vehicles record a lower average mileage, 74,000 and 69,000 kilometers respectively.

In any case, the data from these five brands perfectly reflects how the electric car sector, although it has been booming in recent times, still has to continue developing looking to the future until its full implementation on Spanish roads becomes a reality. Not only because of the average kilometer figures that they currently travel, which makes them almost strictly urban vehicles, but also because of the small percentage of the total that they continue to represent.