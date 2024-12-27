Today, Friday, December 27, 2024, the Christian Saints celebrate the Saint of Saint John Evangelist and Apostlefollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

Saint John, evangelist and apostle, wrote the fourth gospel, three letters in the New Testament and the book of Revelation. He is commonly symbolized by an eagle, due to the mystical depth of his vision, and is often depicted holding a book of his writings, considered inspired by the Holy Spirit. He is recognized as the patron saint of theologians and writers.

Today, Saint John Evangelist and Apostle, the Catholic Church celebrates the name day of Fabiola of Rome.

Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the list from which, nowadays, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican.









Today, Friday, December 27, 2024, there are many saints and saints that are celebrated on the occasion of this Catholic tradition that is so intrinsic in our daily culture.

The day of the homage of the saints has its origin in our culture thanks to the catholic tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? The Christian religion has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those illustrious Christians who, in addition, suffered the torture of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.

What saints are celebrated today, December 27?

The saints list is much broader for each day. Today it is not only Saint John Evangelist and Apostle but we also celebrate the onomastics of:

