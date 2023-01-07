León, Guanajuato.- What saint is celebrated today on January 7th? To San Alderico.

Today, San Alderico, the Catholic Church celebrates the name day of Alderico, Canuto Lavard, Ciro, Crispino Obispo, José Tuán, Polieucto de Melitene, Raymond de Peñafort, Tilón, Valentin de Passau, Valentiniano.

The Saint was born into a noble family, is of part Saxon and part Bavarian descent, around the year 800. At twelve years old his father sent him to the court of Charlemagne, where he was part of the servants of Luis the Pious and earned the esteem of all.

Around the year 821 he went from Aachen to Metz, to enter the episcopal school and received the clerical tonsure. After his ordination, the Emperor Louis called him back to court and appointed him his chaplain and confessor.

In the year 832, Saint Alderic was elected Bishop of Le Mans. He dedicated himself to investing all his fortune and energy to help the poor, improve public services, build churches and monasteries, and promote religion.

A faction expelled him from his headquarters for almost a year, for having declared the monks of Saint-Calais that were subject to its jurisdiction.

Such claim of the holy bishop was not really justified, since it was supported by falsified documents, although it was never confirmed that the prelate was personally responsible for such a forgery.

Saint Alderic wrote a regulation for his cathedral, In that letter it is ordered that ten candles and ninety lamps be lit at all festivals. He left three testaments to the holy prelate. The last of them is an edifying testimony of his piety.

We recommend you read:

In the first two, he leaves land and possessions to many churches in his diocese, and gives advice and rules to maintain order and the spirit of charity. Alderico was paralyzed two years before his death.

He died on January 7, 856, and was buried in the church of San Vicente.of which he had been a great preacher.