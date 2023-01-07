the influencer Virginia23 years old, earned BRL 168.6 million with the beauty products brand wepink.br in 2022. Virginia has 41.7 million followers on Instagram alone and has gained popularity by showing her and her family’s daily lives. THE influencer she is the country singer’s wife Ze Felipe.

In a post on Instagram stories, Virgínia shared a video showing the historical revenue of her company, thanking the partners and the team. The company was launched in October 2021 with her friend Samara Pink.

“I just have to thank God and you first! No words and a lot of gratitude in the heart! 1 year and 3 months with the company, it’s surreal”, wrote Virginia.

the businesswoman samara pink also celebrated the number. “Remember what I told you from the beginning: fly and we’ll take care of this! God, thank you for this union! Thank you for allowing me to partner with my best friend and prosper with God’s blessing.”finished.

In early 2022, Samara’s expectation was to have revenues of BRL 250 million in the year.